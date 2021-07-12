Cong not scrapping power purchase pacts as it took 'funds' from pvt companies: AAP

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Monday accused the Congress government of not scrapping power purchase agreements signed during the previous SAD-BJP regime, saying the present dispensation has accepted ''funds'' from three power plant companies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann alleged that the three private companies which had set up three thermal plants in the state had paid more than Rs 15 crore as ''funds'' to the Congress.

Mann in a statement here said that this was the reason why the Congress-led government was not scrapping the power purchase pacts.

The Congress government in Punjab has been under fire from the opposition for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers, especially to paddy growers for sowing the crop.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier said that his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter ''ill-conceived'' power purchase agreements (PPAs) during the previous SAD-BJP regime.

He had also said that these PPAs, which were already under review, had put an ''atrociously unnecessary'' financial burden on the state.

The Congress before coming to power in 2017 had promised that it would renegotiate the existing PPAs to ensure low cost power.

Mann, who is a member of Parliament, also took a swipe at Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and asked him to tweet on the money allegedly accepted by the Congress from the power producing companies.

''I appeal to Navjot Sidhu to tweet on this issue as well as he has been tweeting every day on PPAs,'' he said.

Sidhu, who has been raising issues related to electricity supply through social media, had demanded that a white paper on power purchase pacts signed during the previous SAD-BJP regime be released to make the Badals ''accountable'' to people for these ''corrupt agreements''.

Parkash Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the chief minister then.

The cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu, had said that the PPAs signed during the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime should be nullified through a law.

Meanwhile, the SAD urged the Punjab governor to get a corruption case involving alleged receipt of money from private plant managements by the Congress probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that it is a known fact that immediately after the PPAs were signed with the private thermal plants by the erstwhile SAD-led government, the Congress party had claimed they were wrong and even threatened to annul them.

''But at the same time, the Congress took funds from the same private companies whom its Punjab leaders, including Sunil Jakhar and Amarinder Singh, were accusing of indulging in malpractices,'' said Cheema.

