Congress stages protest against price hike with empty LPG cylinders

Congress workers here on Monday held a protest against price hike in the country, carrying empty LPG cylinders, and moved to the DM’s office on horse carts to hand over a memorandum demanding a control on the rise.

The protesters, led by their district President Bhagwan Singh Verma, also chanted slogans against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding immediate control on price rise.

Former Congress MLA Pradeep Mathur criticised central and state governments for their failure to check the price hike.

By imposing different taxes, Modi and Yogi governments are instigating the people, already hit by the coronavirus pandemic, he said. MGA MGA

