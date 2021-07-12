Left Menu

Congress stages protest against price hike with empty LPG cylinders

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:13 IST
Congress stages protest against price hike with empty LPG cylinders
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers here on Monday held a protest against price hike in the country, carrying empty LPG cylinders, and moved to the DM’s office on horse carts to hand over a memorandum demanding a control on the rise.

The protesters, led by their district President Bhagwan Singh Verma, also chanted slogans against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding immediate control on price rise.

Former Congress MLA Pradeep Mathur criticised central and state governments for their failure to check the price hike.

By imposing different taxes, Modi and Yogi governments are instigating the people, already hit by the coronavirus pandemic, he said. MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021