UP BJP leader attacks Adityanath govt over violence during elections for block panchayat heads

Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the violence in the recently held elections for block panchayat heads and said the BJP is no longer a party with a difference.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, ''This is not the BJP of Ataljee (late Atal Bihari Vajpayee). We used to know the BJP as a party with a difference. But now, we have deleted this.'' ''Now, there is no difference between the principles of the BJP and other parties,'' the former MLA said.

Singh accused the BJP of committing irregularities in the panchayat elections.

''The incident with a woman in Lakhimpur Kheri reminds us of Draupadi's 'cheerharan' (disrobing). Using unethical means can fulfil the ambitions only for a few days, but not in the long run,'' he said.

Singh also referred to the poll violence in Etawah in which a police official was slapped by BJP workers amid violence during the elections.

