Venezuelan security forces attempt to detain Guaido, wife Rosales says

Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, said on Monday that security forces had entered their apartment building in an attempt to detain Guaido.

Rosales said on Twitter that armed members of Venezuela's FAES police unit had entered the building's basement and had surrounded Guaido's vehicle. Guaido in 2019 was recognized by dozens of countries, including the United States, as Venezuela's legitimate head of state on the basis that President Nicolas Maduro had rigged his 2018 re-election.

Maduro labels Guaido a U.S. puppet and accuses him of conspiring to oust him in a coup.

