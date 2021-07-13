Left Menu

France's Macron says retirement age needs to be pushed back

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:00 IST
France's Macron says retirement age needs to be pushed back
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France needs to push back the retirement and the government will continue its pension reforms as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televied speech on Monday. He also said that special pension regimes in certain industries will be scrapped for new recruits.

"We will have to work longer and take our retirement later," Macron said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021