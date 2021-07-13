Congress not opposing Assam cattle preservation bill, there should be no discrimination on basis of religion: Ripun Bora

By By Amit Kumar Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora on Tuesday said that the party is not opposing the new bill in the state that seeks to bar the sale of beef in areas predominantly inhabited by "Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any temple" and noted that there should not be discrimination in name of religion.

"Why the discrimination? It should be applicable to all religions. Sale of beef should be banned within a 5 km radius of a religious place," Bora told ANI. The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill,2021 was tabled in the Assam assembly on Monday.

"As far Congress is concerned, we are not opposing the new cattle bill. But we are demanding that there should not be discrimination. According to our constitution, everyone should be equal in the eye of the law. So why the sale of beef is prohibited within 5 km of Hindu, Sikh, Jain temples only?" Bora asked. Bora is also a Congress Rajya Sabha MP.

The bill provides that the sale of beef or its products will not be allowed in areas that have a predominant population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of five km of any temple, satra (Vaishnavite monastery), or other religious institutions belonging to Hindus, or any other institution or area as may be prescribed by the competent authority. The bill provides for the protection of cattle by regulating their "slaughter, consumption, illegal transportation". It seeks to replace Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. (ANI)

