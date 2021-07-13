Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Goa for two-day visit

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa for a two-day visit on Tuesday.AAP workers welcomed Kejriwal at the airport in the afternoon, after which he went to a five-star resort near Panaji.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:10 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa for a two-day visit on Tuesday.

AAP workers welcomed Kejriwal at the airport in the afternoon, after which he went to a five-star resort near Panaji. During his visit, Kejriwal will review the AAP organisation in the coastal state and also meet several leaders of the party, a senior AAP functionary said. Kejriwal is scheduled to address a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the chief of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Deepak Dhavalikar and his brother Sudin met the Delhi chief minister at the resort. While the details of the conversation were not known, Sudin said it was a courtesy visit.

In the recent past, AAP leaders have maintained that they had not given any thought to forging an alliance for the 2022 state Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

