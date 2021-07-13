Left Menu

Top BJP leaders discuss strategy for monsoon session of Parliament

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met on Tuesday to deliberate the party's strategy for the monsoon session of parliament which begins on July 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Pragya Kaushika Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met on Tuesday to deliberate the party's strategy for the monsoon session of parliament which begins on July 19.

Sources said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal. Twenty senior BJP leaders attended the meeting, the sources said. The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources stated that the meeting went on for over an hour and discussed the ruling party's strategy for the session, which will be the first after assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry earlier this year. The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the parliament session which will conclude on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

