Left Menu

BJP, RSS running parallel governments in country: Akhilesh

One is run by the BJP and the other parallel government of the RSS is implementing its agenda, Yadav said in a statement issued here.Between them people and opposition workers are crushed, he said.The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that in the recently held panchyat polls there was open misuse of power.The Samajwadi Party SP will not bow before such atrocities and injustice.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:48 IST
BJP, RSS running parallel governments in country: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the RSS were running parallel governments in the country and because of this people are suffering.

He also alleged that while the BJP misuses the government's power and the RSS creates division in society. ''Two parallel governments are running in the country. One is run by the BJP and the other parallel government of the RSS is implementing its agenda,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here.

Between them people and opposition workers are crushed, he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that in the recently held panchyat polls there was ''open misuse'' of power.

''The Samajwadi Party (SP) will not bow before such atrocities and injustice. Our fight to save the Constitution will continue. The BJP is trying to crush and silence the opposition and its is giving air to propaganda ahead of the assembly polls,'' he said.

The next elections in the state will be to save the democracy and the SP will fight it with full strength, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021