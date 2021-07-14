Left Menu

Biden to nominate surgeon, author Atul Gawande to senior job at USAID

Updated: 14-07-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 01:35 IST
Biden to nominate surgeon, author Atul Gawande to senior job at USAID
U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate writer, surgeon and public health expert Atul Gawande to a senior global health role at the U.S. Agency for International Development, a White House said on Tuesday.

Gawande, author of four New York Times best-selling books and a professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, will be nominated to be the assistant administrator of USAID's Bureau for Global Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

