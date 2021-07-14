Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity, waiving off old bills if AAP voted to power in Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised to provide 300 units of free power to the people of Goa and also offered to waive off old electricity bills, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. He further assured 24x7 electricity supply with "no power cuts."

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, held a press conference in Panaji and said, "We will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost. With the implementation of this scheme, 87 per cent of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills. All old bills will be waived off. We will start on a clean slate." "We have done this in Delhi and the experiment was successful," added Kejriwal.

As for farmers, free electricity will be given for agricultural work, he said. According to Kejriwal, there is a need to strengthen the whole system.

He further said that AAP will take stock of the needs of the people of Goa and prepare an agenda for the next five years. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that Goa 'wants changes' and 'honest politics' and there is no shortage of funds.

AAP convener had earlier visited Dehradun in Uttarakhand and guaranteed 300 units of free electricity to the people, with a special mention of farmers, while also offering to waive off old electricity bills if the party is voted to power in the state. The AAP is contesting elections in five states in 2022, including Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Earlier, he had visited Punjab and Uttarakhand. Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity if the AAP comes to the power in these states. (ANI)

