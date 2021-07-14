Left Menu

Kalyan Singh's health condition improving consistently: Hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is improving consistently, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday. His health is improving consistently. the statement said.

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is ''improving consistently'', the hospital said in a statement Wednesday. The 89-year-old Singh, who has also served as a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

''The condition of Kalyan Singh is much better. His health is improving consistently.'' the statement said. It said Singh's all vital parameters are under control and he is communicative, ''The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters. Director Prof RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis,'' the statement added.

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

