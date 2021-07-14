Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to continue as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: Congress sources

Contrary to speculation that the Congress might replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, party sources indicated that he is likely to stay in this position. "There is no change in the post of Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha party at present. In this session, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will remain the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha," Congress Sources said.

Earlier, rumour mills were abuzz that the Congress might replace Chowdhury. Besides deliberating on the issues to be taken by Congress during the Monsoon session of the Parliament commencing July 19, Chowdhury's fate is also likely to be discussed.

Moreover, sources indicated that it was poll strategist Prashant Kishor who asked for an appointment with the Congress high command. "There was no talk about the Punjab Congress controversy, though Prashant Kishor discussed the prospects of Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. There was no discussion about pushing Sharad Pawar for president's post (from UPA)," sources said.

"Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also connected online during the meeting of Prashant Kishor, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. KC Venugopal was also present. The meeting lasted about one hour. Kishor had asked for an appointment," they added. A day earlier, Kishor met the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In the meeting which lasted for about an hour, it was not clear what was discussed and speculations were being made about the agenda. After Congress failed to open its account in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhir Chowdhury has come under fire.

West Bengal Congress general secretary Rohan Mitra quit his post stating that he was "humiliated" by state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his "Adhir Sena clique". In the resignation letter, he severely criticised Chowdhury stating that the latter's attitude towards him had "always been pathetic".

"The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in near future," said Mitra in his letter to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. "Your fragile ego could not handle your removal from the post of Pradesh Congress President back then and you decided to take it on me," Mitra further wrote. (ANI)

