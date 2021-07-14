Left Menu

Brazilian leader admitted to hospital for medical exams

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:14 IST
Brazilian leader admitted to hospital for medical exams

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday to determine what is causing a hiccup that has lasted for days, according to a statement from the President's office.

Bolsonaro was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and was “feeling well”, according to the statement. He was to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, either at the hospital or at home.

Bolsonaro has said on various occasions that he suffers from recurring hiccups that can go uninterrupted for days.

