DSGMC urges Kejriwal to hold elections to posts of DSGMC members

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to hold elections to the posts of DSGMC members in July. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and General Secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka in their letter to the chief minister said elections to elect committee members were scheduled on April 15, but the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections under the Delhi government postponed the exercise due to the surge in Covid cases. After the second wave ebbed, the DSGMC moved a file regarding holding elections on July 18 and it was approved by the minister concerned, they claimed.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain returned the file without any ''signature or remark'' after Shiromani Akali Dal's Delhi president S Paramjit Singh Sarna and JAGO party chief S. Manjit Singh GK met him on July 5, the DSGMC office-bearers alleged. ''Sarna and Manjit Singh GK met the minister with the intention to postpone the general elections of DSGMC,'' the letter read.

''We urge you not to be misguided by the opposition leaders like S Paramjit Singh Sarna and S Manjit Singh GK who want to further postpone the Gurdwara elections for their political gains at any cost,'' it said.

Sirsa and Kalka said the management of the DSGMC wants the general elections of the DSGMC to be held this month. ''We, therefore, request you to issue necessary orders for the completion of the DSGMC election process this month,'' their letter to the chief minister read.

