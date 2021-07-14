SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asks all leaders of party to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday appealed to all leaders of his party to get themselves vaccinated and to remain alert in order to save themselves from the coronavirus.A few months ago, Yadav had stoked controversy by saying that he would not get himself injected with a BJP vaccine against coronavirus.
A few months ago, Yadav had stoked controversy by saying that he would not get himself injected with a ''BJP vaccine'' against coronavirus. Later, he had tried to make amends, saying he was not referring to the scientists.
The SP chief had said that he has full faith in the doctors but not in the government. He had appealed to the people to only believe in what the doctors say, not Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to a statement issued by SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury, ''At the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav appealed all to get themselves vaccinated. He asked partymen to remain alert to save themselves from the coronavirus.'' SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and senior leaders were present at the meeting in which the political and economic situations were discussed.
They also reviewed preparations of the party for the 2022 assembly polls.
