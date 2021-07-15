Left Menu

Cong leader slams AAP; says Goa not an experimental lab for outsiders

Speaking to reporters here, Lamba said while Goans were being fooled with the offer of freebies, the fact remained that the Delhi governance was a failed model and that the countrys capital had been suffering since the last few years.Expressing shock over Kejriwals statements about the demolition of a church in Delhi, Lamba said How can he, being the chief minister of Delhi, not be aware that three AAP MLAs were a part of the committee that took the decision about the demolition

Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying Goa was not an experimental lab for outsiders, and urged Goans to let true local leaders govern the coastal state.

The Congress leader's comments have come in the backdrop of AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the coastal state. Speaking to reporters here, Lamba said while Goans were being fooled with the offer of freebies, the fact remained that the Delhi governance was a failed model and that the country's capital had been suffering since the last few years.

Expressing shock over Kejriwal's statements about the demolition of a church in Delhi, Lamba said ''How can he, being the chief minister of Delhi, not be aware that three AAP MLAs were a part of the committee that took the decision about the demolition? Kejriwal should have taken steps to save the church. Delhi has even witnessed riots that left many people dead and Kejriwal could do not do anything about it.'' Kejriwal had on Wednesday said the demolition of the church built on ''encroached'' land in the Chattarpur area was undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under the Central government.

Reiterating her allegation that the AAP was the BJP's B team, Lamba alleged that Kejriwal had ignored all priorities of Delhi and had been touring different states on BJP funds. The former AAP leader further claimed that the party was only trying to create a vibe by spending huge money on advertisements, while the fact was that the party only wished to divide votes of the Congress to facilitate the BJP's victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

