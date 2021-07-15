SP protests over 'irregularities' in panchayat polls
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday held protests across Uttar Pradesh over the alleged irregularities in the elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs.The opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing its agencies to win the elections, which were marred by violence.Samajwadi Party SP workers protested at tehsil headquarters and submitted a 16-point memorandum addressed to the President to the authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday held protests across Uttar Pradesh over the alleged irregularities in the elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs.
The opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing its agencies to win the elections, which were marred by violence.
Samajwadi Party (SP) workers protested at tehsil headquarters and submitted a 16-point memorandum addressed to the President to the authorities. Party’s national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said apart from the irregularities in the polls, they also protested over the price rise, law and order and unemployment.
“Our struggle against the BJP misrule will continue,'' he said, adding that their protests highlighted “irregularities and misuse of power” by the state government in the polls. The protests were held in 350 tehsils of 75 districts and senior party leaders led them, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- The Samajwadi Party
- Ashutosh Verma
- BJP misrule
- Party
ALSO READ
Approved officer's application for SSC member within prescribed time: Uttarakhand govt to HC
Uttar Pradesh will witnessed democratic revolution in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP steps up poll preparation in Uttarakhand, rallies of top central leaders likely by December
Man held for allegedly forcibly converting wife, family in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur
Draft of much awaited "Ram Van Gaman Marg" is ready: Uttar Pradesh Dy CM