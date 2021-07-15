Left Menu

SP protests over 'irregularities' in panchayat polls

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday held protests across Uttar Pradesh over the alleged irregularities in the elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs.The opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing its agencies to win the elections, which were marred by violence.Samajwadi Party SP workers protested at tehsil headquarters and submitted a 16-point memorandum addressed to the President to the authorities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:16 IST
SP protests over 'irregularities' in panchayat polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday held protests across Uttar Pradesh over the alleged irregularities in the elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs.

The opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing its agencies to win the elections, which were marred by violence.

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers protested at tehsil headquarters and submitted a 16-point memorandum addressed to the President to the authorities. Party’s national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said apart from the irregularities in the polls, they also protested over the price rise, law and order and unemployment.

“Our struggle against the BJP misrule will continue,'' he said, adding that their protests highlighted “irregularities and misuse of power” by the state government in the polls. The protests were held in 350 tehsils of 75 districts and senior party leaders led them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021