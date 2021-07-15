Left Menu

Bhim Army chief urges PM to ensure quota for OBCs in state medical colleges under NEET

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:22 IST
Bhim Army chief urges PM to ensure quota for OBCs in state medical colleges under NEET
  • Country:
  • India

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure reservation for OBCs in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at the state level.

NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

In a letter to the prime minister, Aazad, who is also the president of the Azad Samaj Party, said the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are not being given reservation at the state level in NEET by the government.

The government has made it clear through its notification on NEET that reservation for OBCs under the all-India quota will not be implemented in state medical colleges this year, he claimed.

''I request that the reservation of OBC in NEET be implemented at the state level. Otherwise, we will take this issue before the people,'' Azad said in the letter.

He also demanded that the reservation in NEET be increased for OBCs in proportion to their population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021