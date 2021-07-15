Left Menu

JK should take cue from UP's proposed population policy and implement it: Yudhvir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:21 IST
Jammu & Kashmir BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi Thursday batted for a population policy for the union territory on the lines of the one proposed in Uttar Pradesh.

''I am impressed by the new population policy 2021-30 unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. J&K should take a cue from it and go for a similar policy in the union territory to ensure population control which is prerequisite for ultimate growth and progress of any region,'' he told reporters here.

The JK BJP vice president said that Adityanath has shown the way to the country in this regard as UP state law commission has already prepared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill-2021, on which UP government has invited suggestions from public till July 19.

He emphasised that J&K should also pave the way for adoption of a similar legislation as overpopulation is a curse and cause behind so many problems including poverty, joblessness, inflation, etc. PTI AB ZMN

