Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on 2-day visit, will meet party leaders, farmers

After that, she will also meet with various farmer organisations.Priyanka Gandhi will also meet the block Congress presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday, the second day of her tour, and hold a meeting with the office-bearers of the Berozgar Manch, a body representing the unemployed.She will also hold a meeting with former MPs, ex-MLAs, former district and city presidents and former heads of frontal organisations and departments and later meet the heads of frontal organisations, departments, members of zila panchayats and block heads.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:09 IST
Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on 2-day visit, will meet party leaders, farmers
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday arrived here on a two-day visit during which she will hold meetings with party functionaries and leaders to prepare it for the next year's Assembly polls.

She reached Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the afternoon and moved in a procession through the main roads of the state capital to the Gandhi statue at Hazratganj GPO Park and garlanded it.

All through the route, Congress workers warmly welcomed her and showered flower petals at various places.

Ashok Singh, the Convenor of Media and Communication Department of Uttar Pradesh Congress, said Priyanka Gandhi reached Hazratganj via Alambagh, Charbagh and Bapu Bhawan.

He said she will hold a meeting with the state executive, office-bearers and district and city unit presidents on Friday at the Congress officer. After that, she will also meet with various farmer organisations.

Priyanka Gandhi will also meet the block Congress presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday, the second day of her tour, and hold a meeting with the office-bearers of the 'Berozgar Manch', a body representing the unemployed.

She will also hold a meeting with former MPs, ex-MLAs, former district and city presidents and former heads of frontal organisations and departments and later meet the heads of frontal organisations, departments, members of zila panchayats and block heads. She is scheduled to return to Delhi Saturday evening, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021