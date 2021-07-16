COVID-19: Industries must vaccinate staff, says Maha minister

Industries must take the initiative and vaccinate their workforce against COVID-19 so that they can operate their units amid the pandemic, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

He also said that the Kolhapur district administration must prioritize vaccination in view of 171 villages there being affected by floods.

He said under such conditions, the state government uses health centres for people affected by the floods, and, therefore, the administration must ensure COVID-19 vaccination continues on priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)