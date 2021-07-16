Terrorism has roots in Pakistan, Imran Khan well aware of terror havens: Union Minister
Slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on Friday said terrorism has its roots in Pakistan and the former is well aware of terror havens in his country.
- Country:
- India
Slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on Friday said terrorism has its roots in Pakistan and the former is well aware of terror havens in his country. "Terrorism has its roots in Pakistan. Imran Khan is well aware of terror havens in his country. Blaming RSS has no basis. It is an unnecessary statement by him. The RSS preaches harmony," Kishore told ANI.
"I want to tell India that we are waiting for a long time to live in a civilised manner. But what will we do as the ideology of RSS has created an obstruction," Khan told ANI when asked whether talks and terror go hand in hand. Prime Minister Khan later evaded the question on whether Pakistan is controlling the Taliban.
Khan is participating in the Central-South Asia conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
