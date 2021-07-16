Left Menu

Bulgaria's anti-elite party will seek support to form government

Bulgaria's anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN), which narrowly won Sunday's national election, will seek the support of two smaller anti-graft parties to form a minority government, its deputy leader said on Friday.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN), which narrowly won Sunday's national election, will seek the support of two smaller anti-graft parties to form a minority government, its deputy leader said on Friday. ITN would hold talks with its potential partners on priorities, but would not discuss ministerial posts, Toshko Yordanov, a deputy leader of ITN, told a news conference.

"It is logical to hold talks in the parliament. But we will again present our own nomination for a Cabinet," Yordanov said. On Thursday, ITN withdrew its initial nomination for prime minister in a bid to win support in the fractured parliament after the country's second election in three months.

Backing for ITN, Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! Mafia Out! has risen since the last election in April, amid popular anger against entrenched corruption in the European Union's poorest member state. But the three parties would still be seven seats short of majority and would need the backing of at least one of the traditional parties.

President Rumen Radev said he would summon parliament next Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

