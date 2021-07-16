We will be effective opposition in Telangana: Sharmila

Claiming that both the Congress and BJP have been ineffective as opposition in Telangana, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y S Sharmila on Friday said her party would be an effective opposition in the state fighting against the ruling TRS.

Her party has been formed with the idea of standing against the TRS government and it is the ''only opposition'' in Telangana, she said.

''I do not think that BJP or the Congress is playing their part in the state of Telangana.The BJP leader says he has evidence against the Chief Minister but does not do anything about it.If, indeed, he has no nexus with the Chief Minister, why does not he put them out.What is his problem? Definitely, they are working hand in glove,'' she said.

The Congress is ''completely sold out to the TRS party'' and there was no opposition in Telangana before the advent of her party, she claimed.

The YSRTP would fight to address the problems of people of Telangana, she said.

She was asked as to how she planned to take forward her fledgling outfit in Telangana against the backdrop of the Congress and BJP trying to emerge as the opposition to the ruling TRS.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, launched the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) here on July 8, promising to herald 'Rajanna Rajyam' (a welfare state envisaged by her father and former CM of undivided AP late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy).

Asked about reports that she launched the party following differences with her brother, she said the party has been formed to serve the people and not out of differences with anyone.

