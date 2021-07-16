Left Menu

French justice minister under investigation over alleged conflicts of interest

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has been put under formal investigation in connection with a judicial investigation into alleged conflicts of interest, his lawyers told reporters on Friday.

They said they will contest the procedure. Olivier Cousi, one of his lawyers, said on BFM TV that Dupond-Moretti has no reason to resign as he is presumed to be innocent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

