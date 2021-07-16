Left Menu

Cong takes out cycle rallies in Rajasthan to protest against rising inflation

The youngsters, farmers, traders and the general public of the country are troubled due to the wrong policies of the Centre, Dotasra said.On a call of the All India Congress Committee AICC, the ruling party in the state took out five-km cycle rallies at all the district headquarters to protest against the rising inflation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:05 IST
Cong takes out cycle rallies in Rajasthan to protest against rising inflation
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the rising inflation in the country on Friday, saying it has failed on all fronts and people have made up their mind to oust the saffron party from power in the next general election.

Congress workers, under the leadership of the party's Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, took out a cycle rally here in protest against the rising inflation in the country and demanding a withdrawal of the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The rally started from the Albert Hall and ended at the Gandhi Circle on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Dotasra said the people of the country are already suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

''Many people have lost their jobs, salaries were cut. Due to the wrong economic policies of the Centre, inflation continues to rise,'' he added.

The Congress leader said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on all fronts and ''people have made up their mind to oust the BJP from power in the next general election''.

He said BJP leaders and the 25 MPs of the party from the state have failed to bring the Centre's public welfare schemes to the people of Rajasthan, for which they will have to bear the brunt in the 2023 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

''The BJP government at the Centre has failed to provide employment to youngsters and check the rising inflation in the country. The youngsters, farmers, traders and the general public of the country are troubled due to the wrong policies of the Centre,'' Dotasra said.

On a call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the ruling party in the state took out five-km cycle rallies at all the district headquarters to protest against the rising inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021