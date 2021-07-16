Left Menu

Delhi BJP stages protest near Kejriwal's residence over water crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:14 IST
Leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area here on Friday over the water crisis in the national capital.

Led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, the protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded that clean and pure drinking water be supplied.

Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and others first gathered at the Chandgi Ram Akhara near Ring Road and then marched towards the chief minister's residence on Flagstaff Road.

The protesters were stopped around 500 metres from the chief minister's house by police, a BJP leader said.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta alleged that schemes for water production and distribution announced in the last seven years have not yet started.

The Delhi government is responsible for the water crisis in the city as it is in connivance with the tanker mafia, the BJP leader alleged.

Later in a statement, the BJP claimed that during the protest, party workers tried to cut off the water supply to the CM's residence but the heavy presence of police there thwarted their attempt. ''Gupta alleged that Kejriwal seems to have forgotten many promises on the basis of which he came to power and rather, he is now eyeing other states for the political expansion of his party…he seems to be on political tourism to other states thereby conveniently forgetting all this,'' the BJP alleged in the statement.

The Delhi government has been blaming Haryana for the shortage of water in the city over the last few days.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water than prescribed for the national capital, thereby creating a shortage in some parts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

