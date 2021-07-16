Cong leader accuses party's UP unit chief of misbehaving with her

Congress leader Urusa Rana, who is the daughter of poet Munnawar Rana, alleged on Friday that the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu, misbehaved with her when she went to greet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her dharna at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hazratganj here.

''Before the dharna, when I went to greet Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu misbehaved with me and asked me to go away,'' Rana, who is the vice-president of the central zone of the Congress's women wing, said.

Lallu could not be reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi met representatives of farmer organisations at the party office here and later, attended a meeting with the executive members, office-bearers, district and city presidents of the Congress.

On the second day of her visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Congress general secretary will be meeting the party workers from Amethi and Raebareli.

She will also meet former MPs, MLAs, and Congress office-bearers of the districts and frontal organisations, and return to Delhi in the evening.

