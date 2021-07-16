Left Menu

Cong leader accuses party's UP unit chief of misbehaving with her

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 23:15 IST
Cong leader accuses party's UP unit chief of misbehaving with her
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Urusa Rana, who is the daughter of poet Munnawar Rana, alleged on Friday that the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu, misbehaved with her when she went to greet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her dharna at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hazratganj here.

''Before the dharna, when I went to greet Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu misbehaved with me and asked me to go away,'' Rana, who is the vice-president of the central zone of the Congress's women wing, said.

Lallu could not be reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi met representatives of farmer organisations at the party office here and later, attended a meeting with the executive members, office-bearers, district and city presidents of the Congress.

On the second day of her visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Congress general secretary will be meeting the party workers from Amethi and Raebareli.

She will also meet former MPs, MLAs, and Congress office-bearers of the districts and frontal organisations, and return to Delhi in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
2
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021