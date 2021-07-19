Tragic that people lost lives due to rains in Mumbai, cloudburst in Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it was tragic that people lost their lives due to rains in Mumbai and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, and asked party workers to provide relief to the affected.
''People losing their lives due to rains in Mumbai and cloudburst in Uttarakhand is tragic. My condolences to their families and friends,'' Gandhi said Telegram, a an instant messaging software.
''I appeal to Congress workers to offer every assistance in the relief work and help save as many lives as possible,'' he also said in a post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Mumbai
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Telegram
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case
Haryana Congress MLAs meets former CM Hooda
Youth Congress leader complains to NCPCR against Ker MLA Mukesh for his remarks against class 10 student
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee joins TMC.
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, joins Trinamool Congress