Tragic that people lost lives due to rains in Mumbai, cloudburst in Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@INCIndia)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it was tragic that people lost their lives due to rains in Mumbai and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, and asked party workers to provide relief to the affected.

''People losing their lives due to rains in Mumbai and cloudburst in Uttarakhand is tragic. My condolences to their families and friends,'' Gandhi said Telegram, a an instant messaging software.

''I appeal to Congress workers to offer every assistance in the relief work and help save as many lives as possible,'' he also said in a post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

