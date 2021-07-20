Left Menu

Stand Up India Scheme extended up to 2025: Govt

The Stand Up India Scheme that promotes entrepreneurship among women and SC and STs has been extended up to the year 2025, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 to facilitate loans to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and women borrowers.

Stand Up India Scheme extended up to 2025: Govt
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 to facilitate loans to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and women borrowers. ''A total of 1,16,266 loans amounting to Rs 26,204.49 crore extended under the Scheme since inception. Margin Money requirements for Scheme loans reduced in the Budget Speech for FY 2021-22 Activities allied to agriculture included in the Scheme in the Budget Speech for FY 2021-22,'' Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

As informed by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, the Stand Up India Scheme was launched by the prime minister in April, 2016 and has been extended up to the year 2025, she said. PTI UZM KJ

