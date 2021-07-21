Left Menu

Ariel Henry formally appointed prime minister of Haiti in ceremony - Reuters Witness

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 21-07-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Ariel Henry on Tuesday formally assumed the post of Prime Minister of Haiti, taking over the role weeks after President President Jovenel Moise was gunned down.

Henry assumed the role of the leader of the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation in a ceremony in the capital Port-Au-Prince. Outgoing premier Claude Joseph said Henry's appointment was intended to facilitate elections.

