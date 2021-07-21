West Bengal BJP leaders protest against 'violence' targeting party workers in state

Left Menu

Leaders of the West Bengal BJP, including its president Dilip Ghosh and several MPs, sat on a dharna here on Wednesday to protest against the alleged political violence targeting party workers in the state.The saffron party organised similar programmes in West Bengal on a day Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed her partys annual Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata and hit out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the Pegasus snooping row.Ghosh slammed the West Bengal government for violence in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 16:28 IST
Leaders of the West Bengal BJP, including its president Dilip Ghosh and several MPs, sat on a dharna here on Wednesday to protest against the alleged political violence targeting party workers in the state.

The saffron party organised similar programmes in West Bengal on a day Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed her party's annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata and hit out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the Pegasus snooping row.

Ghosh slammed the West Bengal government for violence in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that a large number of its workers and their families and properties have been targeted by TMC supporters in the state after Banerjee led her party to a huge win in the Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on May 2.

The TMC has denied the charge and claimed that there has been little violence since Banerjee took oath as chief minister for the third time.

In a tweet, BJP national president J P Nadda said, ''Entire country is watching poll violence against BJP workers in West Bengal. In this violence, maximum atrocities have been inflicted on women, Dalits and children. We will fight democratically to demolish Mamata Banerjee's dictatorial mindset.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

