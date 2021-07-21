Puducherry to hold third vaccination festival on July 23,24

The Puducherry administration will hold a two-day vaccination festival for the third time on July 23 and 24 in the Union Territory to protect people against Covid-19.

Secretary to Health T Arun said in a release on Wednesday that the government was keen to ensure that the union territory emerged 'corona free' before August 15 (Independence Day).

He said the first vaccination festival was held for six days from June 16 to 21 and the second for three days from July 10.

The vaccination would be free of cost and would be held in all government hospitals, primary health centres and in 100 designated centres.

Mobile teams to vaccinate the people would also be introduced soon, he added.

