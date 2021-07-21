Left Menu

Dissident MLC Vishwanath flays Lingayat seers for backing Yediyurappa

Dissident BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Wednesday asked the Lingayat seers whether they were backing corruption by rallying behind Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid speculation around his replacement.Vishwanath, who has been vocal against Yediyurappa, criticised them, claiming that they are setting a wrong precedent by backing the Chief Minister and his government instead of standing with the people.Why is the BJP High Command asking Yediyurappa to move out

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:09 IST
Dissident MLC Vishwanath flays Lingayat seers for backing Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

Dissident BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Wednesday asked the Lingayat seers whether they were ''backing corruption'' by rallying behind Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid speculation around his replacement.

Vishwanath, who has been vocal against Yediyurappa, criticised them, claiming that they are setting a ''wrong precedent'' by backing the Chief Minister and his government ''instead of standing with the people''.

''Why is the BJP High Command asking Yediyurappa to move out? The main reason is corruption.When this being the case, what message you seers are sending out? You are giving a message in favour of corruption,'' Vishwanath said in a press conference.

Instead of guiding people, the seers were ''crossing their limits'', he alleged.

''These pontiffs should be part of the society and not the government.No pontiff should ever stand in favour of a person or a political party.And it is also not proper to let the seers hit the road to bat in favour of a person,'' Vishwanath, who had resigned from the assembly as JD(S) MLA in 2019 and joined the ruling BJP, said.

Vishwanath, the former JD(S) MLA from Hunsur and ex-JDS state president, was among the 17 Congress and the JD (S) MLAs who were disqualified from the Karnataka assembly for rebelling against their parties.

Their rebellion had brought down the Congress-JDS coalition government. He later joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested the assembly election in December 2019.

The BJP made him an MLC.

Vishwanath was aspiring to become a Minister but due to a ''legal hurdle'' he could not get a Cabinet berth.

Support continued to pour in for Yediyurappa from Mutts, as several pontiffs made a beeline to his official residence for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and threw their weight behind him, amid speculation that his exit was on the cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021