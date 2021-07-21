UP govt to set up rural secretariats in gram panchayats
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said rural secretariats will be set at all gram panchayats in the state and a computer operator will also be posted there. UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters that in the gram panchayats, as many as 58,189 panchayat assistantsaccountant-cum-data entry operators will be posted.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said rural secretariats will be set at all gram panchayats in the state and a computer operator will also be posted there. A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement issued here. The process will be completed in six months. UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters that in the gram panchayats, as many as 58,189 panchayat assistants/accountant-cum-data entry operators will be posted. He claimed that the offices are being established for the first time in the state. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to include 40 lakh Antyodaya card holder families in the Mukhaymantri Jan Aarogya Yojana.
