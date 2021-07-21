Left Menu

UP govt to set up rural secretariats in gram panchayats

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said rural secretariats will be set at all gram panchayats in the state and a computer operator will also be posted there. UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters that in the gram panchayats, as many as 58,189 panchayat assistantsaccountant-cum-data entry operators will be posted.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:42 IST
UP govt to set up rural secretariats in gram panchayats
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said rural secretariats will be set at all gram panchayats in the state and a computer operator will also be posted there. A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement issued here. The process will be completed in six months. UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters that in the gram panchayats, as many as 58,189 panchayat assistants/accountant-cum-data entry operators will be posted. He claimed that the offices are being established for the first time in the state. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to include 40 lakh Antyodaya card holder families in the Mukhaymantri Jan Aarogya Yojana.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

