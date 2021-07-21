Worm-infected food served to COVID-19 patients in Palghar: BJP MLC
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare on Wednesday claimed worm-infected food is being served to patients at a COVID-19 care centre in Palghar district.
The MLC demanded action against the contractor supplying food to the state government-run COVID-19 care centre at Vikramgad.
In an official release, Davkhare claimed food items containing worms were served to the patients at the centre in the last two days. The legislator said he has taken up the matter with district collector Manik Gursal.
District administration officials were not available for comment on the issue.
