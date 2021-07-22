Raids on media houses attempt to suppress their voice: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the Income Tax raids at the offices of media houses, terming them as an attempt to suppress their voice. The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against two prominent media groups, Dainik Bhaskar and Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar, in multiple cities on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

Gehlot charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government cannot tolerate even the slightest criticism. ''Income tax raid on the offices of Dainik Bhaskar newspaper and Bharat Samachar news channel is an attempt to suppress the media. Modi government cannot tolerate even the slightest criticism. This is the fascist mentality of BJP which does not like to see the mirror of truth in democracy,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

He charged that by taking such action, the Modi government wants to send a message to media houses that if they are not in their favor then their voice will be crushed.

