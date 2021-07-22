Left Menu

Tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar attempt to scare media: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:37 IST
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Calling the tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar an attempt to scare the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that such actions be stopped immediately and the media be allowed to work freely.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the Dainik Bhaskar group and the Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

Reacting to the raids, Kejriwal tweeted, ''Income tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar are an attempt to scare the media. The message is clear -- those who speak against the BJP government will not be spared. Such thinking is very dangerous. Everyone should raise their voice against it. These raids should be stopped immediately and the media should be allowed to work freely.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

