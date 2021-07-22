Left Menu

Karnataka BJP in charge Arun Singh ducks questions on leadership change

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:25 IST
  Country:
  • India

Even as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hinted about his possible exit, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the party's Karnataka in charge on Thursday ducked questions on leadership change in the state.

''My Namaskar to you all. We will sit together someday and discuss.

We will also sit together and have tea,'' Singh told reporters in Delhi, who sought his reaction on the matter.

Amid the heightened pitch by a section of dissident MLAs seeking Yediyurappa's removal, Singh had visited the state and consulted party leaders, ministers and MLAs in June.

He had later appreciated the work done by Yediyurappa, saying that the Karnataka government was doing a good job under his leadership.

''All our party workers, ministers and legislators are united and there are no differences of any kind,'' Singh said.

Though there was a buzz about his replacement, Yediyurappa on Thursday for the first time hinted that he is on his way out, saying that the party high command would give an instruction on July 25, which he would abide by.

He also said he is among those trusted persons in the party who was given the task to lead the state even after completing 75 years of age.

