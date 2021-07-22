Left Menu

Agencies doing their work, there is no interference: Anurag Thakur on tax raids on media houses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:07 IST
Agencies doing their work, there is no interference: Anurag Thakur on tax raids on media houses
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Income Tax Department carried out multi-city raids against two media organisations on Thursday, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the agencies are doing their work and there is no interference in it.

The minister was responding to a question on the opposition Congress' allegation that the raids were intended to throttle the voice of democracy. ''Agencies are doing their own work and there is no interference in them,'' he said.

He also said that ''one should take complete information and sometimes many issues come up that are far from truth...'' The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar and Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar in multiple cities on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021