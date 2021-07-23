Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday
Amid the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day on Friday.
Amid the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day on Friday. Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on the fourth day of the Monsoon session.
The Parliament resumed on Friday morning. However, as soon as the Houses convened the Opposition created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation and Pegasus Project issue. The Lok Sabha will now resume on Monday at 11 am.
The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
