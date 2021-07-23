AIADMK says DMK govt has taken up "cheap political weapon of false cases" against it

The DMK government has taken up the cheap political weapon of filing false cases against AIADMK workers, the main opposition party alleged on Friday.

A day after vigilance officials conducted searches in premises related to former Minister M R Vijayabhaskar, the party accused the DMK government of having taken up the ''cheap political weapon of foisting false cases on AIADMK men.'' If the DMK regime dreamt of decimating the AIADMK through such tactics, it would only end up as a day dream, the party's top two leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a statement.

The AIADMK is a movement that went from strength to strength despite such ''repression,'' they said and asked the DMK government to ''give up this retrograde step'' and come forward to govern honestly and efficiently.

On Thursday, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carried out searches in about 20 locations of AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar in connection with a case of disproportionate assets.

The party had dubbed it ''political vendetta'' and said the DMK government, ''which came to power on false promises'' was not focussing on public welfare but on ''vindictive action,'' against opposition.