Discussing indemnity, other issues with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:08 IST
A team of central government officials is in continuous dialogue with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues, including indemnity, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Providing the present status of discussions with pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna over giving them indemnity against cost of compensation for adverse effects due to vaccination, Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said the government constituted the team on June 11 to deal with various issues related to procurement of COVID-19 vaccine from foreign manufacturers.

''This team is in continuous dialogue with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues including the issue of indemnity,'' , the minister of state for health said.

She clarified that no domestic manufacturer of Covid vaccine has demanded indemnity against adverse effects of vaccination. PTI PLB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

