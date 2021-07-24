Left Menu

Pannyan Raveendran bags Dr Sukumar Azhikode award

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:50 IST
Pannyan Raveendran bags Dr Sukumar Azhikode award
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI leader and former legislator Pannyan Raveendran has bagged this year's Dr Sukumar Azhikode award, instituted in the name of the late iconic orator-critic.

The honour comprises a purse of Rs 25,000 and a statuette, the organisers said here.

The clean political image and oratorical excellence have helped Raveendran, who was also the former secretary of the CPI state unit, win the award, the office bearers of the Janakeeya Kavitha Vedi, the organisers, said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan would present him with the award at a function to be held here on August 5, they added.

An eminent Malayalam writer, Azhikode had dominated Kerala's cultural scene as a literary critic, orator, academic and journalist for over five decades.

A quintessential critic in speech and writing, Azhikode's had been a powerful voice in the intellectual discourse in the southern state.PTI LGK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021