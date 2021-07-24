Pannyan Raveendran bags Dr Sukumar Azhikode award

Senior CPI leader and former legislator Pannyan Raveendran has bagged this year's Dr Sukumar Azhikode award, instituted in the name of the late iconic orator-critic.

The honour comprises a purse of Rs 25,000 and a statuette, the organisers said here.

The clean political image and oratorical excellence have helped Raveendran, who was also the former secretary of the CPI state unit, win the award, the office bearers of the Janakeeya Kavitha Vedi, the organisers, said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan would present him with the award at a function to be held here on August 5, they added.

An eminent Malayalam writer, Azhikode had dominated Kerala's cultural scene as a literary critic, orator, academic and journalist for over five decades.

A quintessential critic in speech and writing, Azhikode's had been a powerful voice in the intellectual discourse in the southern state.PTI LGK ROH ROH

