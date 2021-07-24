TN Guv, CM laud Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.

Purohit said her achievement would inspire many sportspersons to give their best in the Olympics and bag many more medals and bring laurels for the nation.

In his greetings, the Governor said, ''we are proud of her'' adding that she has brought pride to India through her remarkable achievement. ''I also congratulate her parents.'' Stalin tweeted, ''A sparkling start for India on the very first day of Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu who has brought the first Olympic silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance.'' Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan were among others who greeted her.

The 26-year-old Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

