Officials dismantle Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s 'temple' built by locals in Narnaul

A ''temple'' of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar built on the Khalda hills of Narnaul district by locals was demolished Saturday, municipal officials said.

Municipal council official Abhay Yadav said they have seized the portrait of the chief minister kept at the ''temple''. He said the structure was built recently at a ''disputed'' plot and the matter is before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He said that people had erected a platform on the land and kept the chief minister's portrait on it and used to offer morning and evening aarti.

