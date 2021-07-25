Left Menu

BJP president Nadda visits Lord Manguesh temple in Goa

On the first day of his visit, he addressed Members of Parliament, MLAs and other BJP functionaries here and asked them to ensure people affected by the floods caused due to heavy rains over the past few days are taken care of.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:31 IST
BJP president Nadda visits Lord Manguesh temple in Goa
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Manguesh near here on Sunday.

Nadda was accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude to the religious place located in Mangueshi village, about 20 km from the state capital Panaji. After the visit, Tanavade tweeted, "Accompanied @JPNadda Ji during his visit to Mangueshi Temple, one of the oldest temples of #Goa. Prayed before Lord Manguesh for the well-being of the state. The diverse paths of Goan Temples are fingers of the loving hand of the one Supreme Being, a hand extended to all." Nadda is scheduled to address a press conference in Panaji later in the day.

The BJP chief arrived on Saturday on a two-day visit to the coastal state, where the Assembly polls are due next year. On the first day of his visit, he addressed Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other BJP functionaries here and asked them to ensure people affected by the floods caused due to heavy rains over the past few days are taken care of.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021