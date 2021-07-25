Left Menu

We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi

It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities , Modi said.We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First, he asserted.Many programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being run, the prime minister said, adding that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:20 IST
We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stressing on the 'Nation First, Always First' mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that as the country enters its 75th year of Independence, every citizen should lead a ''Bharat Jodo Andolan'' in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the ''Bharat Chhoro Andolan''.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, he noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence and highlighted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to mark that year.

The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress, Modi said.

''Just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) led the 'Bharat Chhoro Andolan' (Quit India movement), every Indian must lead the 'Bharat Jodo Andolan (Unite India Movement)'. It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities,'' Modi said.

''We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First,'' he asserted.

Many programs in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being run, the prime minister said, adding that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have a maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together. For this, a website, rashtragan. in, to has been created. ''With the help of this website, you can render the national anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative. In the days to come, you will get to see many such campaigns and efforts,'' he said. The prime minister urged people to keep encouraging and supporting Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

He called on the people to support the Indian Olympics team on social media by joining the 'Victory Punch Campaign' which has already begun. ''You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,'' Modi said.

Noting that on July 26 the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister asked people of the country to pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999.

Talking about his Mann Ki Baat program, he said it celebrates positivity and collectivity. ''I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for Mann Ki Baat but I do forward many of them to government departments concerned, he said.

In the broadcast, he also cited a study done MyGov to highlight that out of those sending messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat close to 75 percent are below the age of 35 years.

''I view this as a very good indicator. Mann Ki Baat is a medium that has positivity, sensitivity. In Mann Ki Baat, we talk about positive things; its character is collective,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021