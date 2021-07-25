Puducherry Lt Governor greets PMK founder on his birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday greeted Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

A release from the office of the Lt Governor said that Tamilisai Soundararajan telephonically contacted Ramdoss and greeted him on his birthday.

She also wished him good health and long life to serve the people.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

