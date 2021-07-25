Left Menu

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:27 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor greets PMK founder on his birthday
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday greeted Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

A release from the office of the Lt Governor said that Tamilisai Soundararajan telephonically contacted Ramdoss and greeted him on his birthday.

She also wished him good health and long life to serve the people.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

